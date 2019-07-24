PGA Jr. League Championship slated for Grayhawk Golf Club

Team California celebrating their victory at the 2018 PGA Jr. League Championship presented of National Car Rental. (Photo courtesy of PGA of America)

The 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale Oct. 11-14.

Launched in 2012, the championship has been hosted since 2016 at Grayhawk where it will remain through 2022, according to a press release.

The championship features 12 PGA Jr. League All-Star Teams made up of 10 boys and girls ages 13 and under from across the country.

“Grayhawk Golf Club is beautiful and we’re thrilled to return here for the 2019 championship,” PGA Vice President Suzy Whaley PGA/LPGA, said in a prepared statement.

“Grayhawk has embraced the championship, and the PGA professional team at Grayhawk continues to create an unforgettable experience for players, captains, coaches, families and fans alike that matches the incredible golf on display.”

PGA Jr. League brings friends and families together around a co-ed team golf experiences, with coaching and instruction from PGA and LPGA professionals.

Boys and girls learn and play golf in a fun and inclusive team environment, utilizing a scramble format for competition that accommodates players of all skill levels, a release states.

“We’re thrilled to host the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental at Grayhawk,” Joe Shershenovich, PGA, Grayhawk’s director of golf, said in a prepared statement.

“The entire Arizona golf community has really embraced the tournament. Hosting the PGA Jr. League Championship reinforces Grayhawk’s relationship with PGA REACH and the PGA of America and advances our common commitment to grow the game.”

In the 2018 regular season, a record 50,000 boys and girls played on nearly 4,000 teams nationwide, up from 42,000 kids on 3,400 teams in 2017.

Following the close of the regular season (July 31), the 10-player All-Star Teams are formed from a combination of players in each league, based upon standings.

The postseason begins with the All-Star Teams competing in sectional qualifiers, followed by Section Championships hosted by all 41 PGA Sections nationwide.

In total, 48 section champions move on to one of 12 regionals, with the 12 regional winners advancing to the PGA Jr. League Championship.

“As a long-time partner of the PGA of America and PGA REACH, we’re proud to support PGA Jr. League and its development of the next generation of golfers,” Rob Connors, vice president of brand marketing for National Car Rental, said in a prepared statement.

“National’s support of the PGA Jr. League Championship celebrates both the accomplishments of these young golfers, as well as the important life lessons they are learning through the game of golf.”

