PGA Jr. League Championship to stay at Grayhawk through 2022

The PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental will remain at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, through 2022 after the club has played host to the tournament since 2016.

The championship features 12 PGA Jr. league all-star teams of boys and girls ages 13 and under from across the country for a competitive golf tournament, according to a press release.

The state of California has had teams win the Championship four times. Teams representing Georgia and California have advanced to the Championship finals all six years, with Georgia winning in 2013 and 2017.

Each of the last two years, PGA Reach, Grayhawk Golf Club and National Car Rental have worked together with Golf Channel to air a two-hour, primetime special highlighting the event. This year’s show will debut Tuesday, Dec. 4.

“Grayhawk Golf Club, a PGA-staffed facility, is beautiful and we’re thrilled to return here for the 2018 Championship,” PGA Vice President Suzy Whaley said in a prepared statement.

“We look forward to Grayhawk hosting the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental in Scottsdale through 2022. Grayhawk has embraced the Championship, and the PGA Professional Team at Grayhawk continues to create an unforgettable experience for players, Captains, Coaches, families and fans alike that matches the incredible golf on display.”

PGA Jr. League brings friends and families together around a co-ed team golf experiences, with expert coaching and instruction from PGA and LPGA Professionals, a release states.

Boys and girls learn and play golf in a team environment, utilizing a scramble format for competition that accommodates players of all skill levels.

“We’re thrilled to host the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental at Grayhawk through 2022,” Grayhawk PGA Director of Golf Joe Shershenovich said in a prepared statement.

“The entire Arizona golf community has really embraced the tournament in its first two years, with four more to come. Hosting the PGA Jr. League Championship reinforces Grayhawk’s relationship with PGA Reach and the PGA of America, and advances our common commitment to grow the game.”

This year, a record 50,000 boys and girls played on nearly 4,000 teams nationwide, up from 42,000 kids on 3,400 teams in 2017. Accordingly, the PGA Jr. League Championship is expanding from eight teams to 12.

Following the close of the regular season (July 31), 10-player all-star teams were formed from a combination of players in each league, based upon standings. The PGA Jr. League postseason provides an environment for PGA Jr. League players who identify as competitive golfers.

The postseason is a celebration of PGA Jr. League as a whole, and all competitions are conducted in a family friendly, festival-like atmosphere, according to a release.

The postseason begins with the all-star teams competing in sectional qualifiers, followed by section championships, which all 41 PGA sections host. In total, 48 section champions move on to one of 12 regionals, with the 12 regional winners advancing to the PGA Jr. League Championship.

“As a long-time partner of the PGA of America and PGA Reach, we’re proud to support PGA Jr. League and its development of the next generation of golfers,” Rob Connors, vice president of brand marketing for National Car Rental, said in a prepared statement.

“National’s support of the PGA Jr. League Championship celebrates both the accomplishments of these young golfers, as well as the important life lessons they are learning through the game of golf.”

During the championship, National Car Rental will create an Emerald Club All-Star Team Zone, as well as a parent lounge, onsite at Grayhawk Golf Club. Like National’s award-winning loyalty program, both of these areas are designed to provide an elevated and exclusive experience for the respective attendees throughout the event.

National will also host a private reception at Top Golf on the Saturday during the PGA Jr. League Championship. The event, open to all PGA Jr. League Championship players, parents and family members.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.