Phoenix Open sets record with $13M raised for local charities

TPC Scottsdale plays host to the Waste Management Phoenix Open each year. (Submitted Photo)

The Thunderbirds — hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open — raised a record $13,254,334 for local charities through proceeds from the 2019 tournament.



This is the highest single-year charitable donation in tournament history, breaking last year’s record total of $12.2 million and the first time eclipsing $13 million in tournament history, according to a press release.



It also marks the eighth consecutive year breaking the tournament record of charitable dollars raised in a single year.



“We’re always extremely proud when we make this announcement, and we’re pleased to break our single-year charitable contribution record for the eighth-straight year,” 2019 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Chance Cozby said in a prepared statement.



“It is a testament to the public involvement around our event and we’re grateful for the support of the community, our corporate partners and especially our title sponsor Waste Management so we can continue to achieve our goals to help Arizona children and families in need.”



The Thunderbirds and the Waste Management Phoenix Open have raised more than $81 million for local charities since 2010 when Waste Management became title sponsor.



In its history, dating back to 1932, the Phoenix Open has raised more than $147 million for charities in Arizona, a release states.



“With the tremendous partnership from The Thunderbirds, we are proud that the Waste Management Phoenix Open generated record-breaking charitable contributions and benefits hundreds of charities,” Jim Fish, Waste Management president and CEO, said in a prepared statement.



“2019 marked our tenth year as title sponsor. Given the tremendous impact this zero waste tournament provides the community and environment, it’s no surprise we also announced our title sponsorship extension through 2030.”



The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open will be at TPC Scottsdale Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, 2020.



“The People’s Open” has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR three times in the last five years and has gained legendary status for being one the most unique events in golf.



The 2020 edition will mark the 85th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the 11th as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.



The Thunderbirds were founded in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports. The Thunderbirds consist of 55 “active” members and more than 280 “life” members.



