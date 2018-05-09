Phoenix Rising FC Charities, Scottsdale Blackhawks team to create youth soccer clubs

Phoenix Rising Football Club announced Monday, May 7 a joint non-profit venture with Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks, an Arizona independent youth soccer clubs for boys and girls, to create Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs.
As a result, for the first time in Arizona’s history, youth soccer players will have a direct path to the highest level of professional soccer in Arizona and access to Phoenix Rising FC’s professional soccer players, coaches, resources and international experience.
“This is an incredible milestone for Phoenix Rising FC and youth soccer in Arizona,” Berke Bakay, Phoenix Rising FC governor, said in a prepared statement.
“The opportunities Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs will provide to boys and girls in Arizona are immeasurable. This is yet another step in demonstrating our commitment to soccer in Arizona, and we couldn’t be happier than to collaborate with such a successful and reputable organization like Scottsdale Soccer.”
Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1981 that provides soccer experiences for all children and supports the development of student athletes in the community, according to a press release.
The organization operates soccer clubs in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Desert Foothills and Prescott providing recreational programs to approximately 3,500 kids and competitive programs for over 1,800 more.
Scottsdale Soccer also provides opportunities for economically disadvantaged children to play competitive soccer and has funded scholarships for more than 400 kids during the past six years, a release states.
“The ownership group of Phoenix Rising FC has worked hard over the last several years to bring soccer to the forefront in Arizona and since we share the same goal, it made perfect sense to join forces,” Van Robinson, Scottsdale Soccer Blackhawks board president, said in a prepared statement.
“Our commitment has always been to helping kids achieve their athletic potential, and we are excited about being able to provide youth in Arizona even more opportunities to become accomplished players with a foundation and path to collegiate and professional soccer.”
Under the direction of Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach, Patrice Carteron and Phoenix Rising FC co-owner Didier Drogba, The new Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs will provide Arizona youth soccer players and coaches with a proven developmental curriculum and a direct pathway to achieving the highest level of professional soccer.
Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer Clubs will provide recreational teams for new and progressing players; competitive teams for players advancing to compete at the state, regional and national levels; and Elite Club National League teams for players capable of competing at a state, regional and national level.
It will also provide a College Advisory Program that facilitates possible placements for players interested in competing at the collegiate level.
It will also bring a men’s Premier Development League team and a Women’s Premiere Soccer League team, both called FC Tucson. There will also be a United Soccer League Division 3 professional team launching in Tucson in 2019.
