Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer partners with Dignity Health

Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer has announced a title partnership program with Dignity Health, one of the nation’s largest health care systems, bringing together two leading organizations in their respective fields.

Dignity Health will provide a comprehensive concussion program for the young players, overseen by Dr. Javier Cárdenas, director of the Concussion and Brain Injury Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, which is part of Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

The concussion program will include diagnosis and a five-step treatment protocol to enable players to safely return to play after experiencing a concussion.

As title partner, Dignity Health will be featured on all the youth soccer game and training jerseys, will have a presence at all signature events and will be included in event marketing and collateral.

“The partnership with Dignity Health is significant, both from the perspective of community involvement and support, as well as its work in providing safety for children who have suffered concussions during training or game play,” said Chris Brown, executive director of Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer. “We are excited to partner with Dignity Health on initiatives that provide a higher quality of care for the players in our organization.”

Dr. Cárdenas, who is a consultant on concussion for the National Football League and has led national efforts to educate youth about concussions said, “The partnership with Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer underscores Dignity Health’s commitment to preventing, identifying, and treating concussions among adolescents and youth. Our nationally- recognized concussion education tools help athletes and their families understand the danger of concussions and offer insight on how to prevent these serious injuries in youth sports.”

“Sports programs are one way that children can learn to embrace humankindness early on. This has a positive effect on the health of our communities,” said Mark Viden, vice president of brand marketing for Dignity Health. “We are proud to support the Phoenix Rising Football Club Youth Soccer players and the development they will experience as a part of this organization.”

Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer is the developmental program that provides a direct path to the highest level of professional soccer in Arizona and access to Phoenix Rising FC’s professional soccer players, coaches, resources and international experience.

Founded in Scottsdale in 1981, Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer is the largest independently owned and operated youth soccer club in Arizona. Currently operating soccer programs and teams in Scottsdale, Phoenix and Prescott Arizona, Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer also conducts one of the largest annual youth soccer tournaments in the western United States – the Blackhawks Max Shacknai Invitational, which attracted more than 400 teams in 2018.

Phoenix Rising FC Youth Soccer manages fall, winter and spring recreational teams and year-round competitive teams. The club has a history of developing some of the best youth teams in the nation, including the 2017 ’04 Boys – NPL National Champions, and 2017 and 2018 ’00 Girls USYS National League Champions.

