Phoenix Suns fans can vote on Dan Majerle Hustle Award recipient

Phoenix Suns fans have the opportunity to help select the winner of the 2018 Dan Majerle Hustle Award by casting their vote on Suns.com/hustle and balloting is open through Wednesday, April 4 at 5 p.m.
The award is presented at the end of each season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player, according to a press release.
The winner of the 2018 Majerle Hustle Award will be selected based on the results of five voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns coaches, Suns employees and Mr. Majerle himself.
Each voting group carries equal weight in the final selection, and a $9,000 donation will be made to the charity of the winning player’s choice, a release states.
Previous winners of the award include Alan Williams, P.J. Tucker, Sebastian Telfair, Grant Hill, Hared Dudley, Louis Amundson, Leandro Barbosa, Raja Bell, Shawn Marion, Casey Jacobsen and Bo Outlaw. The award started in 2003 with Mr. Outlaw winning the first one.
The award will be presented to this year’s winner during the Suns’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors Sunday, April 8 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
