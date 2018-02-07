Phoenix Suns to host D-backs Night in March

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate D-backs Night Tuesday, March 20 when they host the Detroit Pistons at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. in downtown Phoenix.

A number of Arizona Diamondbacks players and personalities will make appearances and interact with fans and participate in various game night activities, according to a press release.

The evening celebrates the Suns’ downtown Phoenix neighbor and creates a unique opportunity for players, coaches and staff from both teams to interact and engage with each other. Last September, the D-backs hosted a Suns Night at Chase Field, a release states.

The shirt the Suns will give out on D-backs Night. (Submitted Photo)

Fans can take advantage of a special ticket package that honors the Suns’ 50th and the D-backs’ 20th season in the Valley by visiting Suns.com/Dbacks.

The ticket package features lower-level seats for $50 or upper-level seats for $20 and all fans that purchase this one-time offer will receive an exclusive co-branded baseball shirt featuring the iconic Suns Sunburst in the D-backs’ classic Sedona Red, while supplies last.

As a setup for D-backs Night in the spring, Arizona D-backs pitcher Archie Bradley will be on hand for Wednesday, Feb. 7 Suns-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 8:30 p.m.

Fans unable to attend the game are encouraged to tune into Fox Sports Arizona to catch an interview with Mr. Bradley, who will participate in a special on-court promotion.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season.

