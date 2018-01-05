Phoenix Suns unveil City Edition jerseys for Latin Night

The Phoenix Suns revealed Wednesday, Dec. 27 the fifth uniform design they will wear on the court this season as part of the NBA’s new partnership with Nike.
The Suns’ City Edition uniform pays special tribute to the Hispanic heritage of the community the Suns have represented for 50 years and will debut on the court when the team hosts Latin Night against the New York Knicks Friday, Jan. 26 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The City Edition uniform features shades of Phoenix purple, which evoke the Arizona sunsets a press release states, and the jersey includes “Los Suns” across the chest and “Somos PHX” above the jock tag.
The back of the jersey includes a design detail which the Phoenix constellation inspired and the shorts feature the Sunburst, an icon of the team’s brand identity, on the waistband and sides, according to a release.
The Suns have long celebrated diversity and inclusion and famously wore “Los Suns” jerseys during the 2010 playoffs in support of the Hispanic community and as a public protest of Arizona’s SB 1070 immigration law, a release states.
The Suns will also wear the City Edition jerseys four other times this season. They are celebrating their 50th season in existence after the NBA awarded Phoenix with the franchise on Jan. 22, 1968.
