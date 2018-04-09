Ronald McDonald House Pro-Am planned May 2 at Grayhawk

PGA champions Howard Twitty and Tom Purtzer and LPGA icons Pat Bradley and Jan Stevenson headline the fourth annual Ronald McDonald House Pro-Am Golf Tournament, May 2, at Grayhawk Golf Club, 8620 E Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale.
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Arizona is the presenting sponsor. RMHC board member Joe Maslick is the tournament chair.
The tournament on the 6,973-yard Talon course and the 7,090-yard Raptor course begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Registration and raffle start at 7 a.m. and a luncheon and awards ceremony will follow.
The Talon course, designed by former U.S. Open and PGA Champion David Graham, is included in Golf Magazine’s prestigious list of the “Top 100 You Can Play in the U.S.” The Tom Fazio-designed Raptor course is listed in the magazine’s Best Public Golf Course in Arizona.
Cost is $3,500 for a foursome and $750 for individuals. Fees include the round of golf, a cart, swag bag and awards lunch.
Sponsorship packages are available starting at $3,000.
For information and to register online, go to http://rmhccnaz.org/golf.
Tournament proceeds underwrite the cost for families staying at the Valley’s three Ronald McDonald Houses while their children are often undergoing critical medical care. No family is ever turned away for being unable to manage the $15 nightly donation that is asked.
In 2017, the Valley’s three Ronald McDonald Houses served more than 1,000 families from 15 Arizona counties and 26 states. Ninety percent of the families served were from Arizona. The average daily cost to house a family is $78.
For more information, visit www.rmhccnaz.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.