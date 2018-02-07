Rotary Club makes plans for ‘Tennis with a Cause’ tourney

The Rotary Club of Scottsdale is completing plans to hold its annual Tennis with a Cause Tournament March 24 at La Camarilla Racquet Fitness & Swim Club.
Now in its 10th year, Tennis with a Cause is an annual charity tennis event that provides scholarships to local high schools and promotes youth tennis programs in the community.
Organized by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale in collaboration with USTA Central Arizona, the event, open to the public, includes mixed doubles round-robin tournament, as well as, a raffle and silent auction.
The event has gained in popularity and outreach every year having raised over $100,000 for local youth. A silent auction, raffle and social will be held at La Camarilla directly after the tournament.
Visit www.tenniswithacause.org for online registration. For information about Rotary Club of Scottsdale programs, visit www.scottsdalerotary.org.