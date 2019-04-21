Camelback Village to host Saber Fencing Tournament

Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club is hosting a fencing tournament on Sunday, April 28, where club members and the general public are invited to hone their skills in a Saber Fencing Tournament.

Hosted from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at the Camelback Village, fencers of all ages are invited to compete in four different categories for only $25 per member and $35 for guests.

The Fencing Tournament also doubles as a memorial to the late Village fencer, George Murnane, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.

According to Village Fencing instructor Jim Barbour, “George started fencing with me when he was 13, qualified several times for the U.S. Fencing Association’s National Championships and Junior Olympics, and he is deeply missed by our community of fencers.

Named by Men’s Journal as one of the best ways to increase quickness, agility and both mental and physical strength, the sword fighting sport known as fencing has grown increasingly popular here in the Valley.

Camelback Village Health Club & Spa is home to a popular fencing club, where everyone from beginners to experts are able to hone their skills in the three different types of fencing: foil, sabre and epee.

Events begin at 1 p.m. with Intermediate Saber (for students 12 years and older). Other events include:

1:30 p.m.: 12-and-under Saber.

2:30 p.m.: Women’s Saber

3:30 p.m.: Open Saber (13 years old and above).

Camelback Village Racquet & Health Club is located at 4444 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix.

