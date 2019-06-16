The Scottsdale Active 20/30 Foundation has awarded Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center a $10,000 grant to support the center’s programs for children and teens.

“The Scottsdale Active 20/30 Foundation vetted at least 50 charities for this year’s grant application process that we narrowed down to 27. Seeing first-hand Ability360’s facility, programs and impact on children in the Valley helped guide our decision,” said member Alexander Zaro, who chairs the Scottsdale Active 20/30’s Charities Committee.

“We look forward to our partnership and seeing all the youth who are served from this program this year.”

Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center offers a variety of programs for children and youth from Kids Corner, which exposes children from 4 to 14 to a variety of sports and recreation activities that encourage socialization, skill building and appropriate play with their peers; to The Sports Training Program, offering specialized training to achieve peak performance; to Healthy Teens Healthy Communities, an all-inclusive comprehensive health and wellness program, and more.

“We know that sports matter, that they are a bridge to independence and can help children overcome trauma that may be associated with an injury or illness,” said Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center Vice President and General Manager Gus LaZear.

Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center offers a wide variety of amenities to help children achieve health and fitness goals, including a fitness center with wheelchair-accessible weight machines, an aquatic area equipped with lifts and elevators, accessible locker rooms, and more. (Photo by Loren Worthington/Special to the Independent)

“With this generous support from the Scottsdale Active 20/30 Foundation, we can continue that mission and reach even more children and youth.”

Ability360 offers and promotes programs to empower people with disabilities to take personal responsibility so that they may achieve or continue independent lifestyles within the community.

It is located at 5025 E. Washington St., Ste. 200, Phoenix. Visit www.ability360.org.

Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club, Inc. was chartered in 1987 as an organization for young men to give back to their community by raising money to support children’s charities.

For more information, visit www.scottsdale2030.org.

