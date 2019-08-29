Scottsdale CC baseball coach to be honored at alma mater

Beloit College in Wisconsin recently announced the 57th induction class to its Athletic Hall of Honor, which included Scottsdale Community College baseball coach Alex Cherney.

Alex Cherney

Recognizing the greatest athletes, coaches, administrators and trailblazers in Beloit College Athletics’ history, the names of more than 150 Buccaneers currently grace the hall, according to a press release.

Alongside Mr. Cherney, the school is inducting volleyball and basketball star Chris (Brown) Hawn.

One of the best hitters to don a Buccaneer uniform, Mr. Cherney was an All-Midwest Conference North Division selection three seasons as a designated hitter.

He garnered first team recognition in 1995, after helping Beloit to a Midwest Conference tournament appearance, and 1996 before earning second team honors in 1997.

Mr. Cherney’s junior season highlighted his career as he wrote his name into the Beloit College record book in multiple season categories including hits, total bases, and runs batted in.

Following his 1996 campaign, Mr. Cherney was named a “Player to Watch” by “Collegiate Baseball” magazine, a release states.

At the time of his graduation, Mr. Cherney had eclipsed the top mark in the Beloit College record book with 10 career home runs, which still ranks among the top five in program history.

He was the team’s top hitter with the highest batting average and most hits in 1995 and 1996, adding the RBI title in 1996 and posting the most doubles in 1997.

“One of the best hitters in program history,” Head Baseball Coach Dave DeGeorge said in a prepared statement. “He was the guy other teams didn’t want at the plate with the game on the line.”

Mr. Cherney, a Phoenix native, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Beloit College. He went on to earn a M.P.E. from Arizona State University.

The Hall of Honor Class of 2019 will be recognized at halftime of the Buccaneer football game Saturday, Oct. 5.

