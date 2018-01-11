Scottsdale golfer Luke Hemelstrand earns top Southwest PGA award

The Southwest PGA announced its award recipients for this year and Luke Hemelstrand of Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale earned the recognition of Assistant Golf Professional of the Year.
Mr. Hemelstrand will his award with the rest of the 2017 Southwest PGA Award winners at the Southwest PGA Special Awards Ceremony Friday, Feb. 23 at Paradise Valley Country Club, 7101 N. Tatum Blvd.
Mr. Hemelstrand was born and raised in Littleton, Colo. where he was a three-time state champion in golf at Mullen High School in Denver before entering the PGA Golf Management Program at Arizona State University, according to a press release.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from ASU, and his PGA membership in 2013, Mr. Hemelstrand obtained an assistant’s position at Desert Mountain where, among his many responsibilities, he managed and executed over 300 tournament events.
At Desert Mountain, Mr. Hemelstrand serves as a mentor to many of the aspiring professionals, a release states.
He assumed the role as lead staff trainer coordinating and running training seminars for all new golf employees — over 100 since 2014. His open-door policy with all employees encourages everyone to contribute to the common goal.
Mr. Hemelstrand, who earned his PGA certification in General Management and Golf Operations, serves on the Southwest PGA Education Committee. He has designed many seminars for new and tenured Professionals in the Section.
He serves as a mentor to numerous young assistants in the Southwest PGA by providing his knowledge in all aspects of golf operations. He assigns projects to assistants, putting them in charge, so they learn and grow as professionals.
On the golf course, Mr. Hemelstrand continues to be one of the top assistants in the Southwest PGA.
The past three seasons he finished in the top 15 in the final player of the year point standings. This past season he finished tied for third in the Southwest PGA Assistant Championship and tied for fifth in the Southwest PGA Championship.
Mr. Hemelstrand will receive his award along with numerous other award-winners including:
- Greg Avant of Lone Tree Golf Club — Golf Professional of the Year
- Mike Malaska of Las Sendas Golf Club — Teacher of the Year
- Andrew Schaper of Boulder Creek Golf Club — Youth Player Development Award
- Mark Black of Encanterra Country Club — Bill Strausbaugh Award
- Tim Eberlein of Golf Academy of America — Horton Smith Award
- Marvol Barnard of Haven Golf Club — Player Development Award
- Matt Bailey of Forest Highlands Golf Club — Merchandiser of the Year for Private Facilities
- Jon Waddington of Wildhorse Golf Club — Merchandiser of the Year for Public Facilities
- Min Park of Talking Stick Golf Club — Merchandiser of the Year for Resort Facilities
