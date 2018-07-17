Scottsdale golfer trio begin competition in U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship

Three Scottsdale golfers have begun competition in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship which will run through Saturday, July 21 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Elizabeth Caldarelli, Kelly Su, and Bailee Tayles, all of Scottsdale, as well as Ashley Menne of Surprise, who also plays golf at Xavier College Preparatory, all began competition Monday, July 16.

After the first day of competition, Menne sits tied for seventh in the first round of stroke play with a 2-under-par 69 while Elizabeth Calderelli is tied for 107th after shooting a 8-over 79, Su is tied for 118th after shooting a 9-over 80 and Tayles is tied for 146th after shooting a 15-over 86.

The second round of stroke play begins Tuesday, July 17. After the final results are tallied from between the two rounds, the top 64 will advance and compete in match play where golfers earn points for each hole they shot a better score than their opponent. This runs until

This marks the fourth consecutive appearance in the U.S. Girls’ Junior for Su who made it to the round of 64 in 2015, stroke play in 2016 and round of 32 in 2017, according to a press release.

Menne competes for the third year in a row after exiting the tournament in stroke play in 2016 and making it to the round of 32 in 2017. Caldarelli enters the field following her freshman year on the golf team at Texas A&M (18-year-old collegiate players are permitted to play).

The tournament will be televised on Fox Sports 1 on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21, a release states.

Samuel Salisbury of Green Valley will be the lone Arizona boy to represent the state at the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship to be held at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J., which began Sunday, July 15 and will run through Saturday, July 21.

Salisbury qualified after prevailing on the second playoff hole over three players tied at 68 to earn the third and final spot into the championship.

