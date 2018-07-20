Scottsdale golfers wrap up play at U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship

Several Scottsdale-area golfers competed in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship over the past week at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Elizabeth Caldarelli, Kelly Su, and Bailee Tayles, all of Scottsdale, as well as Ashley Menne of Surprise, who also plays golf at Xavier College Preparatory, all began competition Monday, July 16. Menne went the farthest but was eliminated Friday, July 20.

In match play, also known as stroke play, a golfer goes “1-up” if they shoot a lower score on a hole. If the golfers shoot the same score, the overall score stays the same as it was before. Whenever one golfer is up more holes than there are holes remaining, that golfer automatically wins.

No. 10 Menne made it to the round of 16 before falling to No. 26 Valery Plata, who was up 3 with two holes remaining, otherwise known as 3 and 2. She advanced to that round after a 3 and 2 win over No. 42 Celeste Dao in the round of 32 and a 3 and 2 win over No. 55 Catherine Park.

She made it out of stroke play with a score of 1-under-par 141 with a 3-under 69 in the first round and a 1-over 72 in the second.

No. 58 Caldarelli made it to the round of 64 but fell to No. 7 Erica Shepherd after trailing four holes with three remaining. Caldarelli advanced out of stroke play with a 9-over 151 (79, 72) and was part of a 14-person playoff for the final 10 spots in the round of 64.

Su and Tayles did not make it out of stroke play as they both finished outside of the top 64. Su shot a 15-over 157 with a 9-over 80 in the first round and a 6-over 77. Tayles finished with a 24-over 166 with a 15-over 86 in the first round and a 9-over 80 in the second.

