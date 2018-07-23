Scottsdale hosting Arizona State Little League Baseball Championship Tournament

The city of Scottsdale has played host to the Arizona State Little League Baseball Championship Tournament, which has been going since Tuesday, July 17.

The tournament features teams from all 14 of the Little League districts throughout the state. As of Monday, July 23, pool play in the tournament has one more night left before the elimination rounds begin, according to a press release.

Each pool has seven teams and the top two teams from each pool will advance. Arizona District No. 6’s, which encompasses the Scottsdale Unified School District boundaries as well as Fountain Hills, team called Arcadia hasn’t won a game through three games so far and will not advance.

The games have been at Chaparral Park, 5401 N. Hayden Road, and Scottsdale Ranch Park, 10400 E. Via Linda. This is the first time in 14 years Arizona District No. 6 is hosting the tournament, a release states.

These championship tournaments in all the varying age ranges both in baseball and softball rotate annually between host cities in the 14 districts that make up the Arizona Little League.

The winner of this tournament will represent Arizona in the regional tournament in San Bernardino, Calif. The winner from that tournament will advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.