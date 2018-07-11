Scottsdale, Paradise Valley junior golfers qualify for World Championship

The first local qualifier the IMG Academy Junior World Qualifier played Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22 at Raven Golf Club, 3636 E. Baseline Road in Phoenix, featured top finishes from Scottsdale and Paradise Valley golfers.

The winners advanced to the IMG Academy Junior World Championship, which started Monday, July 9 and will run through Friday, July 13 in San Diego, according to a press release.

Tucker Clark (67-65) of Paradise Valley and Ben Lorenz (66-66) of Peoria both fired 12-under-par 132 in regulation play before Clark eventually edged out Lorenz in a playoff. Daniel Thompson of Phoenix finished in third at 9-under-par 135 (65-70), three strokes off the pace.

In the girls championship division, Ashley Menne of Surprise shot 72-68 to finish in first place at 4-under-par 140. Alexandra Quihuis (71-70) of Tucson and Kelly Su (70-71) of Scottsdale finished tied for second place at 3-under-par 141, a release states.

Zachary McDermid of Mesa won the Boys 15-18 Division at 1-under par (70-73—143). Mahanth Chirravuri of Chandler won in the Boys 13-14 Division at 12-under par (65-65—130). Vincent Cervantes of Chandler shot even par (73-69—142) to win the Boys 11-12 Division.

Jet Johnson (76-78—154) of Scottsdale won the Boys 10 and Under Division in a playoff over Gavin Ly of Goodyear (72-72—144) after finishing deadlocked at 12-over par.

Meghan Singh of Mesa won in the Girls 15-18 Division, posting a 4-over-par 148 (78-70). Abbey Schutte (67-72—139) of Goodyear won the Girls 13-14 Division. Ailis Tribolet of Chandler won the Girls 11-12 Division at 10-over par (76-76—152) and Alexis Vakasiuola of San Tan Valley won in the Girls 10 and Under Division at 15-over-par 157 (75-82).

These winners join other local winners from the Mesa City Jr./IMG Jr World Q, the other local qualifier, which wrapped up Tuesday, June 19 at Dobson Ranch Golf Course in Mesa.

That event featured four players tied for first place in the boys championship division at 5-under-par 139. Jacob Goode (70-69) of Tucson won in a playoff over Caden Christopherson of Chandler (72-67), Mason Quagliata of Scottsdale (71-68) and Nick Hedman of Chandler (68-71).

In the girls championship division, Alyzzah Vakasiuola of San Tan Valley posted rounds of 71 and 73 to finish at even-par 144, one stroke ahead of three players tied at second place at 145 — Carly Strole (74-71) of Avondale, Nicole Ewing (72-73) of Mesa and Alexandra Quihuis (71-74) of Tucson.

Ryan Moquin of Buckeye won in the Girls 15-18 Division, posting a 16-over-par 160 (81-90). Ivy Song (76-75—151) of Surprise won the Girls 13-14 Division. Alexis Vakasiuola of San Tan Valley won the Girls 11-12 Division at 10-over par (76-75—151) and Alexis Lamadrid of Phoenix won in the Girls 10 and Under Division at 15-over-par 157 (75-82).

