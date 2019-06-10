Scottsdale Prep’s Duane Ediger named AD of the Year

Scottsdale Preparatory Academy Athletic Director Duane Ediger (Submitted photo)

Great Hearts Academies announced Duane Ediger, athletic director at Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, was voted Athletic Director of the Year for the 2A conference.

This is the second consecutive year Mr. Ediger has received this honor and the third time he’s won the award over his 10-year career as an athletic director, according to a press release.

“I love what I do every day,” Mr. Ediger said in a prepared statement.

“Along with my co-workers in the athletic department, we work extremely hard to develop our athletes to perform at the best of their ability on and off the court/field while developing lifelong skills that can benefit them in post-secondary opportunities.”

The 2A conference athletic directors vote on who should receive the award. Mr. Ediger has served as the 2A president for the last two years. The decision was made by members from the 48 other schools that are in the 2A Conference after Mr. Ediger was nominated by his region.

“This is a big honor and we couldn’t be more proud of Duane,” Headmaster of Scottsdale Prep Alison Chaney said in a prepared statement. “We know how dedicated he is here, but to be recognized by his peers, two years in a row, just shows how great he is.”

Mr. Ediger has been the athletic director at Scottsdale Prep for five years. He oversees an athletic department that offers a full range of offerings for middle school and high school students, a release states.

In SPA’s short time as an Arizona Interscholastic Association member, the school has won nine state championships, eight state runner-up titles and earned the AIA’s Overall Excellence Award twice. The AIA is the governing body of Arizona high school athletics.

Prior to coming to SPA, Mr. Ediger served at his previous institution for 28 years in the capacities of athletic director, assistant athletic director, teacher, counselor and coach.

Mr. Ediger will receive this award at the Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Awards Luncheon in Prescott Monday, Sept. 10.

A group of high school athletic directors founded the AIAAA in 1982 with the hope of establishing the idea that education and programs were needed to foster higher standards of professionalism with the ranks of Arizona’s high school athletic directors, a release states.

Scottsdale Prep, 16537 N. 92nd St., is a member of the Great Hearts Academies network of prep schools in the Valley. The public charter school has more than 760 students in grades sixth through 12th.

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies.

