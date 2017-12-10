Scottsdale resident, student-athletes partake in return of Doherty Award

One of the biggest awards for Arizona high school football returned Saturday, Dec. 9 after a five-year hiatus and at the center of that return were several Scottsdale residents.
The Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club hosted the Ed Doherty Award luncheon at The Scottsdale Resort At McCormick Ranch, 7700 E. McCormick Parkway. Along with the presentation of the award, past Doherty Award-winners spoke including Kyle Caldwell, Ryan Kealey and Todd Heap.
Scottsdale resident Rob Yowell, Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club selection committee co-chairman, was one of three men working to revive the Ed Doherty Award. He worked alongside GCSGC President Don Kile and co-chairman Ward Hickey.
This recognition goes to an Arizona high school football player for their performance throughout the year. Mr. Kile went as far as to call it the “highest individual high school football honor” in a letter published in the event’s program.
This year, Perry High School quarterback Brock Purdy took home the award, beating out 45 other nominees for the recognition.
Of those 46, seven hailed from Scottsdale high schools.
Those seven were Chaparral High School’s Tommy Christakos and Jack Miller; Desert Mountain High School’s Kedon Slovis and Josh Walker; Notre Dame Preparatory’s Cole Fisher and Jake Smith; and Saguaro High School’s Max Massingale.
Mr. Yowell said all 46 players are not just solid athletes, but they are also good students and community members.
“(These are) well-rounded, excellent young men that will be leaders on the field and in life,” he said in a Dec. 9 interview.
The comeback
The award began in 1987 and the last time a high school player earned the recognition was in 2012 with Paradise Valley High School’s Ryan Finley.
It disappeared because the group previously giving out the award became a fundraising club for Arizona State University, Mr. Yowell said. NCAA rules prohibited the university from giving out an award and the Doherty Award would have fallen under that classification so it did not continue past 2012.
That all changed earlier this year.
“Our group felt that it was an award worthy of coming back,” Mr. Yowell said. “Certainly today’s turnout proved that and we’re hoping it’s here to stay for a while.”
A selection committee comprised of local media members helped determine who would win the award.
Each week, players earned performance medallions for their effort during the past week. Those who earned the medallions were nominees for the Doherty Award.
Initially, Mr. Yowell said he and his fellow organizers didn’t know what to expect moving forward. He said he thought the final luncheon had a good chance of just being club members and the student-athletes.
“More than anything, we had to be relevant,” he said. “We had to prove that we belonged, the award belonged and it was worthy of someone to spend their time, effort and, in this case as a fundraiser, their dollars for this event.”
Even though the local athletes did not win the award, some did say they were honored to be a part of the luncheon.
“It’s a great honor,” Smith said in a Dec. 9 interview. “Some really good football players have won this award before so it’s just an honor to be here.”
This award wasn’t only for seniors as several underclassmen were nominees. However, 30 of the 46 were seniors, according to the event’s program.
Massingale said being at this event was special to him because he is a senior.
“I feel like I’ve accomplished a great amount in my high school career and I’m excited to cap it off with this award,” he said in a Dec. 9 interview. “Regardless of who wins, it’s going to be awesome.”
Prior to the presentation of the recipient, Mr. Heap spoke to the players about finding their purpose because eventually, playing football ends for everyone.
After the event, Mr. Heap, the 1997 Doherty Award winner and retired NFL tight end, said what impressed him the most about the event were the players and how many solid athletes play in Arizona.
“It’s really cool to see the direction it’s going,” he said in a Dec. 9 interview. “I think we have some guys here who can compete at any level and at any college, it’s fun to see them come celebrate not only their season but their team’s and school’s season and to culminate the football season like that.”
Despite the uncertainty from before the season started, Mr. Yowell said he thinks the event went “as well as anyone possibly could have imagined three months ago.”
Coming together
Prior to the start of the luncheon, players met with members of the media and other teams.
Many players shared memories and jokes with those of other teams. Christakos said some of the players at the event, including Smith, he’s known for many years and is good friends with them.
“It’s cool to see how I grew up with these kids and we’re all here together at the same time,” he said in a Dec. 9 interview. “We’re all working toward the same goals.”
While some had reunions with friends on other teams, some players met other players for the first time.
Massingale said he liked seeing several players, like Salpointe Catholic High School running back Bijan Robinson, off the field. He also said he especially liked the camaraderie because he doesn’t get a chance to play many of the players who attended.
Mr. Yowell said many student-athletes know of each other because of social media but there are many cases where there still was a disconnect.
He said it’s not everyday a 1A from Bagdad has the chance to spend time with players from top 5A or 6A schools.
What makes it more interesting, Mr. Yowell said, is Israel Loveall from Bagdad High School plans on being a firefighter hot shot while several 6A players are juggling many Division I scholarship offers.
“It’s great to get those kinds of kids in a room and game respects game,” he said. “They respect each other for what they’re doing as athletes. It’s a great opportunity for us to be a little melting pot to get those guys to meet.”
News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738