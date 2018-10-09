Scottsdale residents play in U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship

The 57th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship began Saturday, Oct. 6 at Orchid Island Golf and Beach Resort in Vero Beach, Fla. and three Scottsdale residents competed in the tournament.

Liz Waynick, Penny Rady and Ewina McKay all made appearances in the tournament with Ms. Waynick advancing to the round of 64.

The event began with two rounds of 18-hole stroke play before the top 64 golfers advance to the match play portion of the event. The 18-hole final is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 11.

Ms. Waynick scored a 15-over-par 159 (79, 80) to finish tied for 43rd in stroke play to advance. She then fell 2 and 1 in the round of 64, meaning she trailed two holes with one to go.

Ms. McKay shot a 27-over 171 (86, 85) and Ms. Rady shot a 44-over 188 (101, 87) during their competition in stroke play.

Ms. Waynick, 58, played in her first USGA championship in 1976 when she was the youngest player in the U.S. Women’s Amateur field at age 16, according to a press release. She won the 1981 Virginia Women’s Amateur and in 2002 was inducted into the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame.

The former director of golf at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore., and a head golf professional in Arizona, she became the first player to win both the player of the year and senior player of the year from the Arizona Women’s Golf Association in 2012. She played in the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open in July.

Ms. Rady, 58, is playing in her first USGA championship. Ms. Rady, who started playing golf at 30, served in the Army after high school. She followed in the footsteps of her father and five of her siblings, a release states.

Ms. McKay, 58, is a business consultant, and is playing in her third U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

