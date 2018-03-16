Scottsdale Synchro Arizona wins at West Zone Synchronized Swimming Championship

Scottsdale Synchro Arizona (SAZ), Scottsdale’s synchronized swimming team, earned three gold medals at the West Zone Synchronized Swimming Championship.
SAZ was represented by two coaches, Head Coach Xinya “Olivia” Zhang and 13-15 Coach Alyson Haylor, swimming in the senior category and the 13-15 Age Group Team competing in the junior category, according to a press release.
Previous U.S. Junior National Team member Coach Haylor, paired with former Chinese National Team member Olivia Zhang, earned a first place gold medal in the Senior Free Duet, a release states.
Ms. Haylor also took gold in the Senior Solo event. Both SAZ coaches will advance to compete at the upcoming 2018 U.S. Senior National Championships in Tucson on Saturday, March 31 and Sunday April 1.
A gold medal in the 13-15 Age Group Combination Team Routine category was also achieved by the SAZ 13-15 Age Group Team represented by Ava Caballero, Natalie Franson, Jamie Loehr, Katherine McDaniel, Eliana Rosenfeld, Maya Schwickert, Una Tatar-Timberg, Gaby Turobiner, Radia Wong, and Kori Zacher.
These swimmers, along with Junior Duet competitors Makayla Crichton and Kayla Calvetti, have earned invitations to compete at the 2018 U.S. Junior and 13-15 Age Group National Championships in Lewisville, Texas April 11-15.
“The accomplishments of SAZ this past year has been tremendous,” Coach Zhang said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to growing the team with my amazing coaching staff, and gaining greater national recognition for our young athletes and synchronized swimming.”
