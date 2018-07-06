Scottsdale Synchro swimmer wins gold at national junior Olympic competition

Maya Shewickert of Scottsdale Synchro won the gold medal at the U.S. National Junior Olympic Synchronized Swimming Championships.

More than 1,000 swimmers converged on Oxford, Ohio Friday, June 22 for eight days of competition, according to a press release.

Ms. Shewickert individually earned first place in the 13-15 age group figure category and went on to take eighth in the 13-15 Team Combination event with nine teammates from the Scottsdale Synchronized Swimming team.

This meet rounded out the 2018 synchro season, a release states. The team’s 2019 season kicks-off Tuesday, Aug. 14.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.