Southwestern Amateur slated for Desert Mountain Club

Southwester Amateur will be at Desert Mountain Club from June 12-15. (Submitted photo)

The 104th annual Southwestern Amateur, an event for top-ranked amateurs, is scheduled June 12-15 on the par 70, 6,883-yard Jack Nicklaus Signature Cochise course at the Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale.

The tournament is free to spectators. All rounds get underway between 7:30 a.m. and 9:36 a.m. daily. Desert Mountain, which has hosted the event for the past six years, is at 37700 N. Desert Mountain Parkway.

The Southwestern Golf Association, a nonprofit organization that promotes amateur golf in the Southwest, sponsors the tournmanet, according to a press release.

There will be a full field of 84 players from 48 colleges and universities, 22 states and 10 countries. Player ages range from 18-33.

Past tournament winners include Nick Watney, Mark O’Meara, Corey Pavin, Craig Stadler, Tom Pernice, Jr., Jay Haas and Ted Purdy. Recent champions on the PGA Tour include J.T. Poston and Kyle Jones; and Kevin Dougherty is on the Web.com Tour.

