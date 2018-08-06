Third Ability360 Charity Golf Tourney planned Sept. 21

The third 360Charity Golf Tournament, a best-ball tournament where golfers with and without disabilities play side by side, is Friday, Sept. 21 at the Longbow Golf Club, 5601 E. Longbow Parkway in Mesa.

A shotgun start is scheduled at 8 a.m.

Presented by Lovitt & Touché, proceeds from the tournament support the the independence, health and overall well-being of people with disabilities using the 45,000-square-foot nonprofit Ability360 Sports& Fitness Center, one of the nation’s first fully adaptive sports and fitness centers.

An Ability360 Sports & Fitness Center member, many with a disability, will play in each tournament foursome. Last year, 144 golfers filled up the sold-out field and helped raise nearly $40,000.

“This is a great day of golf on a great golf course that also encourages and stimulates conversation about the importance and value of inclusion in sports and to raise awareness about men and women with disabilities,” said Ability360 President and CEO Phil Pangrazio.

Longbow Golf Club was one of the state’s first public access courses to test, purchase and offer specialized adaptive golf carts and to host clinics and events for youth and adults to learn to play golf.

The $200 cost per golfer includes greens fees, golf cart, range balls, tee gifts and a post-event reception, which will include a helicopter ball drop for first-, second- and third-place prizes. Event and hole sponsorship opportunities are currently available.

Register at www.360golftournament.org or by contacting Meghan Fable, director of development, at meghanf@ability360.org.

Ability360 is located at 5025 E. Washington St., Ste. 200, Phoenix.

