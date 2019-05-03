Thunderbirds name Tim Woods tournament chairman for Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds have named Tim Woods tournament chairman for 2020. (Submitted photo)

The Thunderbirds, hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, named Tim Woods tournament chairman and Scott Jenkins as assistant tournament chairman for the 2020 Phoenix Open.



Mr. Woods will lead The Thunderbirds in the planning and execution of every facet of the 2020 event, including meeting with current and potential sponsors, recruiting PGA TOUR players to the event, community and sponsor relations and developing new on-course venues.



“I’m extremely proud to have earned the respect of my fellow Thunderbirds and I’m truly humbled knowing they have placed their trust in me as Tournament Chairman,” Mr. Woods said in a prepared statement.



“I pledge to help carry on our unique and impactful traditions within both the professional golf and charitable giving arenas, along with a continued effort to cultivate the special relationship we enjoy with our title sponsor, Waste Management.



“The Thunderbirds organization is one of the finest volunteer hosts on the PGA TOUR. We genuinely appreciate our players, fans and sponsors who’ve supported this one-of-a-kind event over the past 84 years.”



An Arizona native, Mr. Woods is a graduate of Brophy College Preparatory and The University of Arizona. He is co-owner of Farmer Woods Group, a full-service insurance brokerage firm providing risk management resources for a wide variety of businesses and personal asset protection for individuals.



In addition to his full-time career as an insurance professional, newly promoted Lt. Col. Woods is a commissioned officer and Black Hawk Helicopter pilot in Command in the Arizona Army National Guard.



He entered military service in 1998 and, along with his various peacetime assignments, completed two combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom between 2005-10.



Mr. Woods is assigned as the Brigade Operations Officer for the 98th Aviation Troop Command headquartered at Phoenix Papago Military Reservation and maintains aircraft proficiency flying multiple training missions monthly.



An active Thunderbird since 2011, Mr. Woods lives in Phoenix with his wife Bianca of 11 years and two sons, Henry (9) and Peter (7), a release states.



Mr. Jenkins will assist Mr. Woods with all tournament-related operations while preparing to be tournament chairman in 2021. He is a partner with the national law firm of Quarles and Brady and his practice focuses on commercial bankruptcy and litigation.



He is also chair of the Arizona Bankruptcy Group and the firm’s Recruiting Committee.



Mr. Jenkins graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Phoenix and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona. He also earned his law degree from the Gonzaga University School of Law.



An active Thunderbird since 2015, Mr. Jenkins lives in Phoenix with his wife Brandi, and two sons, Will (13) and Sam (10).



The 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open Presented by The Ak-Chin Indian Community will be at TPC Scottsdale from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2020.



The tournament, also known as “The People’s Open,” has been named the Tournament of the Year by the PGA TOUR three times in the last five years and has gained legendary status for being one the most unique events in golf.



The 2020 edition will mark the 85th playing of the event (one of the five oldest events on the PGA TOUR) and the 11th as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

