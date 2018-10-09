TPC Scottsdale receives construction ahead of Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale plays host to the Waste Management Phoenix Open each year. (Submitted Photo)

Construction at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, officially began Wednesday, Oct. 3 in preparation for the upcoming 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

For the week of Monday, Oct. 8, crews will be working on layout and set scaffolding on the 16th and 17th holes as well as various other load in materials, according to a press release. Furthermore, the course closed Sunday, Oct. 7 for overseeding.

The Phoenix Open is slated for Jan. 28 through Feb. 3 and will include a plethora of events such as practice rounds, Annexus Pro-Am and the main tournament, among several other events.

