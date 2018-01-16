Troon Country Club hosts Special Olympics Tennis Fun Day

Approximately 60 Arizona Special Olympians will take to the courts at Troon Country Club in the 8th annual Tennis Fun Day on Saturday, Jan. 20.
Mark Pachtner, director of tennis at Troon Country Club, is coordinating the annual event which will get underway at 9:30 a.m. and finish up at 1:30 p.m. upon completion of the awards luncheon.
During the free Tennis Fun Day of clinics and exhibitions, local tennis professionals will cover the basics of the sport of tennis and teach certain basic tennis skills for the Special Olympians. Each athlete will receive a commemorative Fun Day T-shirt, a free Wilson tennis racquet and a gold medal for participation during the post-event awards luncheon.
Athletes and volunteers will also get time away from the courts to explore a fully-equipped fire engine and police cruisers, courtesy of the City of Scottsdale, and enjoy a visit from therapy dogs from the Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue Connection.
Prior to his tenure at Troon Country Club, Mr. Pachtner developed Fun Day events with the local chapters of the Special Olympics in Georgia, Florida and California since 1999. Tennis Fun Day is also a well-established fundraiser for the Special Olympics Arizona, raising more than $16,000 from last year’s event. Since its inception, more than $115,000 has been donated to Special Olympics with 860 athletes and 2,100 volunteers participating.
“The Valley of the Sun has clearly embraced this wonderful event, especially the members at Troon Country Club,” said Mr. Pachtner. “The pure love and joy on the faces of each of our Special Olympians as they stroke the tennis ball brings not only a tear to my eye, but ringing joy in my heart along with the hearts of all of our marvelous volunteers who are the real facilitators of Tennis Fun Day.”
“Tennis Fun Day is truly a captivating event and one in which we look forward to with great anticipation and excitement each and every year,” said Tim Martin, Special Olympics Arizona president and CEO. “Mark Pachtner and Troon Country Club have done a marvelous job in organizing this event for the past seven years and we couldn’t be more delighted with its success and charitable gift-giving.”
For more information, contact Mr. Pachtner at 480-358-7718.
Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympian athletes and the community.
Visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org.
