Valley of the Sun JCC has openings in basketball league

The Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, is forming its fall men’s basketball leagues, offering three leagues: Over 40 Mellow semi-competitive and Jules Firetag B-2 and the B-3 competitive leagues.

Though the B-2 and B-3 leagues are full, but the Mellow league has openings for men over 40. All teams play eight regular-seasons games with the top eight teams going to playoffs, according to a press release.

Play for all leagues starts the first week of October, but players must be registered by Friday, Sept. 7.

All games are from 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays. Game days and times are subject to change, depending on the number of teams in each division. Leagues are open to members and non-members. All are welcome, regardless of faith, background or ability, a release states.

Limited spots are available. For more information and to register, contact 480.481.1276 or sports@vosjcc.org.

