Week 4 prep scoreboard: Saguaro, NDP, Arcadia continue dominance

For the most part, it was a good week for Scottsdale area schools as the local teams posted high-scoring games, the ending of losing streaks and continued winning streaks.

Saguaro 59 Desert Mountain 28 — Desert Mountain (0-4) opened the game with quarterback Kedon Slovis connecting with receiver Vince Ellison on a 72-yard touchdown pass, but from that point on, it was all Saguaro (3-1).

Sabercats junior quarterback Tyler Beverett threw five touchdowns with Matt Polk and Will Shaffer reeling in two touchdowns each. The Sabercats also scored three on the ground. Slovis was responsible for three of the Wolves’ four touchdown as he threw another in the third quarter and rushed one in, in the second.

Saguaro continues its local slate as it hosts Chaparral (3-0) next week. Desert Mountain will travel to Notre Dame Prep (4-0) in search of its first win.

Arcadia 55 St. Mary’s 39 — Arcadia (4-0) continued its hot start to the season by flexing its offensive prowess at home. The Titans opened the game with 21 first-quarter points en route to a 32-20 halftime lead. Arcadia edged St. Mary’s (1-2) 22-19 in the second half to get to the win.

The Titans have accumulated more wins this season than they have in the past two years. Their last winning season was in 2015 when they went 8-2 in the regular season with a first-round playoff loss. Arcadia looks to stay undefeated as it travels to Shadow Mountain (1-2) next week.

Cactus Shadows 59 North Canyon 13 — Cactus Shadows (2-2) ended a two-game losing streak with a big win in its region opener on the road against North Canyon (1-3). The Falcons made the jump to 5A this season and play in the Northeast Valley Region.

This was the team’s highest point total of the season after Cactus Shadows scored 13 combined points during its last two losses. It looks to get above .500 next week at South Mountain High School (1-3).

Horizon 42 Sunnyslope 28 — Horizon (1-3) picked up its first win of the season after senior quarterback Isaac Enriquez accounted for half of the team’s points. He went 8-for-15 for 182 passing yards and a touchdown and tallied 24 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns in Horizon’s win over the winless Sunnyslope.

The Huskies have averaged 36 points through the four games and have lost by an average of nine points through their first three games. They open region play on the road against McClintock (3-1).

Notre Dame Prep 63 Apollo 21 — The NDP offense continued its dominance by posting a season-high point total in its drubbing of Apollo (1-3). The Saints have scored more than 40 points in each of their four wins this season. In their most recent win, they posted 14 points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

NDP will look to remain undefeated as it starts region play next week against the winless Desert Mountain. The defense will face Slovis, one of the state’s top passers.

Scottsdale Prep 19 San Carlos 15 — It took until the second half for Scottsdale Prep’s offense to come alive as the Spartans overcame a 3-0 halftime deficit to claim the win over San Carlos (1-2).

Junior Daxton Strader returned a kickoff for a touchdown and senior Thomas Anctil returned an interception for a touchdown. Thomas Reinhardt reeled in a touchdown pass to round out the Spartans’ scoring. Scottsdale Prep looks to remain undefeated against region opponent Red Rock (1-2).

Bourgade Catholic 42 Coronado 20 — The Coronado (0-3) offense came a bit more alive this week but it was not enough to stop Bourgade Catholic (2-1). The Dons have only scored six points in the past two games while their defense has allowed an average of 42 points so far this season.

The Dons will make the trek to Kingman next week to take on the winless Kingman Academy.

Chaparral on bye week — The Firebirds had the week off but will host 4A juggernaut Saguaro next week

