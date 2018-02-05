Westin Kierland Golf Club hosts women’s golf expo Feb. 11

The Westin Kierland Golf Club will host the 2018 Arizona Women’s Golf Expo, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.
The Women’s Golf Expo is designed to showcase what’s new in women’s golf and will include golf clinics taught by LPGA members, a marketplace of vendors offering golf products for women, lunch specials at the Brittlebush Bar & Grill, and special rates on greens fees for participants.
Arizona Women’s Golf Expo tickets are $30 per person in advance (or $40 at the event) and are available through the event website at www.AZWGE.com.
Proceeds from the Arizona Women’s Golf Expo will directly benefit the Girls Golf of Phoenix program. The locally funded girls program is empowering more than 220 girls (ages 3-18) and thrives on support from events like the Arizona Women’s Golf Expo.
Arizona Women’s Golf Expo tickets include access to:
- Hourly instruction and adult clinics;
- Exhibitions with special guests;
- Vendors with unique products and deals;
- Silent auction benefitting Girls Golf of Phoenix;
- Equipment fitting with PING;
- Ball fitting with Titleist.
“The Westin Kierland Golf Club is known for its commitment to innovation and fun. We’ve paired that commitment with the goal of bringing more women into the game,” said Nancy Dickens, director of golf, The Westin Kierland Golf Club.
The idea of the Women’s Golf Expo was conceived by Sandy LaBauve, a Golf Digest “Top 50 Golf Instructor” who teaches at Kierland’s LaBauve Golf Academy, and former LPGA player and local instructor Tina Tombs. The event provides women who are new to golf an ideal introduction to the game in a friendly setting, while helping veteran players learn tips for improving their game.
For more information on the Women’s Golf Expo, to purchase tickets and to book tee times, visit www.AZWGE.com.
The Westin Kierland Golf Club is a Troon-managed course designed by Scott Miller featuring 27 holes that form a complementary collection of nines. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, Blog, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Golf & Travel.
