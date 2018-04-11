Zhang, Haylor win gold for Scottsdale Synchro Arizona in Tucson

Swimmers, coaches and judges from across the U.S. converged on the Oro Valley Aquatic Center in Tucson this past weekend for the 2018 US Senior National Synchronized Swimming Championships, where Scottsdale Synchro Arizona claimed two gold medals.
Xinya “Olivia” Zhang and Alyson Haylor, paired to earn gold in senior duet event with 81.0000 points to edge Lindenwood University’s duet, which finished with 80.5667 points and Santa Clara Aquamaids duet that finish third at 75.3000, a press release states.
Ms. Haylor also swam to gold in the senior solo event winning with 80.2333 points, according to a release. Lindenwood’s swimmers grabbed the next spots taking silver with 80.2000 points and bronze at 79.6333.
Both Ms. Zhang, a former Chinese Synchro National Team athlete, and Ms. Haylor, a former U.S. Junior National Team athlete, compete for and coach the Scottsdale Arizona Synchronized Swimming team.
USA Synchro has selected Ms. Zhang to join the coaching staff of the U.S. National Talented Camp in Colorado and Olympic Development Camp in Spain this summer.
Ms. Zhang and Ms. Haylor will escort 14 members of the Scottsdale Synchronized Swimming team’s elite junior and age group squads to Lewisville, Texas to compete at the 2018 U.S. Junior and 13/15 Age Group National Championships Sunday, April 15.
“The accomplishments of SAZ this past year have been tremendous,” Ms. Zhang said in a prepared statement. “In order to compete at the event in Lewisville, our swimmers had to earn invitations by qualifying at previous events. They have committed many hours to training both in the gym and pool and are prepared to compete at this national event and represent Scottsdale in the sport of synchronized swimming.”
The routines will be performed locally at a Synchronized Swimming Water Show at McDowell Ranch Aquatic Center from 6-8 p.m. May 19.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.